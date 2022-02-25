West responsible for wars, crises: Shamkhani

"Nothing is more disgusting than war", the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said in a post on his Twitter account on Friday.

But when the Westerners, in various ways, seek to harm the national security of countries, they will be directly responsible for the wars and crises that are caused with the aim of resisting the West's strategy, he added.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has put the blame for the Ukraine crisis on the NATO provocations while urging non-military solutions.

Also, in a statement on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh blamed the NATO provocative measures as well as the United States for the Ukrainian crisis and said that Iran is following developments in Ukraine with grave concern.

