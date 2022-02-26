Two Syrian children killed, one man injured in mine blast

The explosion of an ISIL mine in the northeastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zur has killed two children and injured a young Syrian man.

The blast occurred near the cemetery of Deir ez-Zur.

The city was liberated from the occupation of ISIL terrorists in 2017 but the remnants of the terrorists' mine are still taking the lives of Syrian civilians.

ISIL terrorists Thursday, attacked a Syrian military convoy in Hama province, killing and injuring several Syrian soldiers.

The Syrian army has repeatedly carried out clearing operations in the area.

