Fighter aircraft crashes in NW Iran (+VIDEO)

‌Public relations of the second base of Shahid Fakoori in Tabriz announced the crash of a fighter aircraft in this city.

According to the report, the cause of the incident is being investigated and full details of the incident have not been announced yet.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the scene.

Managing Director of the Red Crescent of East Azerbaijan said that three people were killed in this incident.

Two Air Force personnel and a citizen who was in his own car were killed in the incident.

This item is being updated...

