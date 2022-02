A plane crashed in an open area in the mountains of occupied Quds, killing two people onboard.

The police and rescue team were dispatched to the scene immediately.

The plane was moving towards the southern occupied land when it crashed halfway.

Before the crash, the pilot reported that he did not have good eyesight due to bad weather.

The Quds police are currently searching for the plane at the scene, according to the report.

