Iranian frozen assets in Trade Bank of Iraq released

Addressing domestic associations of food, pharmaceutical, and medical industries in a letter, the deputy of the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade asked them to specify the items they need to import by using the financial resources released from the Trade Bank of Iraq.

Earlier, the Head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) also called for a priority list of the imported products financed by the recently-released currency resources, urging that the items subject to sanctions should be excluded from the list.

The Central Bank of Iran had held several rounds of talks with the Iraqi officials to secure the release of Iran’s frozen assets for the purchase of basic commodities.

RHM/fa.alalam6019103/TSN2652931