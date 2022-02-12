New Iranian humanitarian aid arrives in Afghanistan's Ghazni

The Iranian embassy tweeted today (Saturday) that another shipment of Iranian aid containing flour, rice and oil was distributed to needy people in Ghazni province in Afghanistan.

According to the embassy, Iranian aid has been sent to different provinces of the country so far and sending more humanitarian aid is on the agenda.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has already distributed 13 shipments of humanitarian aid in Kabul, Herat, Kunduz, Kandahar and Nangarhar provinces among the needy and injured in terrorist incidents.

