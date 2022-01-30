US seeks to build deterrent power against Iran: Gen. Fadavi

Speaking at the 39th martyrdom anniversary of General Hassan Bagheri on Sunday, Brigadier General Ali Fadavi said that during the Sacred Defense, Iranian soldiers were able to overcome the enemy with the help of God.

"The US military budget is $80 billion, and even higher in terms of science and technology, but in terms of results, it has had an adverse effect," Fadavi said.

Recalling a comment made by the US former president Obama administration's last Secretary of Defense while standing at the Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE when he said the US and its regional allies try to build deterrent power against Iran, Fadavi said,” This implies the power that the Islamic Republic of Iran has gained, which has led the enemies to seek to create deterrent power against Iran."

