Iraqi air defense blocks passage of US drone over Samarra

The source told Shafaq News that the Iraqi Air Defense tried to shoot down a reconnaissance drone upon its arrival over the city of Samarra on Saturday.

He added that after the Iraqi air defense realized that the drone belonged to the US coalition and that its "mission was to reconnaissance," it started shooting at it and subsequently the "[US] drone reconnaissance operation was also canceled."

He stressed that the drone tried to enter Samarra airspace before being spotted.

Meanwhile, Sabereen News Telegram Channel reported that the sound of gunfire was heard as a result of Iraqi air defense shots at an unknpown drone.

Sabereen reported that the drone belonged to the US military and was spying on the positions of al-Hashd al-Shabi or the PMU forces and the two holy Askari shrines without permission.

Moreover, Al-Sumaria news network also reported that the Iraqi air defense had prevented the entry of a drone that was trying to enter the airspace of Samarra.

