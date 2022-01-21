  1. Iran
Jan 21, 2022, 4:20 PM

Pres. Raeisi visits flood-hit areas in Kerman

Pres. Raeisi visits flood-hit areas in Kerman

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Jiroft Airport, Kerman province, on Friday to follow up on the situation of flood hit areas in the southeastern province.

President Raeisi, who was on a visit to the Russian capital Moscow, instructed his chief of staff to follow up on the latest flood situation in the south of Kerman province and to provide relief to the flood victims.

President Raeisi arrived at Jiroft airport to investigate the flood situation in southern Kerman province for himself on Friday and is scheduled to address people after visiting the flooded areas.

Recent floods in Kerman have inflicted damage to some historical sites across the southern Iranian province. Local authorities have said the flooding has brought and historical site down to earth but the extent of damage is unclear.

MA/5405224

News Code 183113
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183113/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News