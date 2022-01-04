  1. Iran
Raeisi pursues situation of flood-hit people in S provinces

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Referring to the recent flood hit southern provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan and Hormozgan, Iran President Ebrahim Raeisi called on responsible bodies for accelerating relief services to flood-stricken people in these areas.

For this purpose, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi appointed Ali Akbar Mehrabian, Minister of Energy, as Special Representative of the President, to visit flood-hit areas of Sistan and Baluchestan and Hormozgan provinces and present a report on the latest measures taken to help the people in these provinces.

Also, Gholamhossein Esmaili, President's Chief of Staff, held separate telephone calls with the governor generals of Fars, Sistan and Baluchestan, Hormozgan and Kerman provinces on behalf of the President to follow up on the situation of the people in these areas.
In these phone calls, it was decided that the governor generals estimate the damages inflicted to the residential areas and gardens, so that the next meeting of the Cabinet could decide on how to compensate the damages.

