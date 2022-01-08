  1. World
River spurs severe flooding in Washington

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – An intense atmospheric river has bombarded the Pacific Northwest with heavy precipitation since Thursday, causing serious inland and coastal flooding in Washington state.

The intense jet of moisture has produced record-setting rainfall, high seas and, in the mountains, copious snowfall, Washington Post reported.

On Friday morning, the most severe flooding was concentrated near Chehalis, Wash., about 70 miles south of Seattle, where high water left people stranded and standing on vehicles. They were later rescued by boat.

High water closed Interstate 5, which connects Seattle and Chehalis, for a 20-mile stretch for three hours (it has since reopened) while members of the Washington National Guard were deployed to help residents cope with flooding.

“The Newaukum [river] near Chehalis and the Skookumchuck near Bucoda are both over major flood stage,” the National Weather Service forecast office in Seattle wrote in a discussion Friday, adding that major flooding was also possible downstream.

