D&R flooring

The company was founded by Hamidrza Ehtemam in 2018 and has grown to be one of the most successful companies offering flooring and renovation services in the state of British Columbia. Hamidreza, who is now D&R floorings' senior manager, has always been interested in renovation services and took the opportunity to create his own company with the goal of offering the best products and services at the lowest costs.

Since its launch, D&R floorings has grown a lot, offering a wide range of flooring products such as Laminate floorings, vinyl floorings, engineered wood floorings, WPC, and SPC. Each of these products is shipped in from the best producers in North America and comes in various colors and specifications for all kinds of tastes and purposes.

One of the best-selling products at D&R floorings is Vinyl Flooring. Vinyl flooring comes with different specs like Stone polymer Composite core (SPC) or wood polymer composite core (WPC) which are both specific types of luxury vinyl planks (LVP). Vinyl has been a significant focus among the customers of D&R floorings because of its ruggedness, long life, and variety in colors and shapes.

An essential factor to take into account when choosing the right flooring is that Vinyl Flooring is super easy to maintain. A protective layer over vinyl planks keeps them safe against scratches and makes cleaning them an easy task. Moreover, you will not need to wax or varnish in order to take care of vinyl floors, so maintaining them would put a lot of pressure on your pockets, either. Vinyl floors are also 100% water resistant, making them even a better choice for a long-lasting build.

Another product offered by D&R floorings is laminate flooring. Laminate imitates the natural looks and feels of wood perfectly and comes at a lower price than vinyl. Laminate flooring is best used for residential purposes where there isn't much traffic and homeowners can keep the flooring clean and maintained regularly. D&R floorings offer the best services and are committed to delivering and installing your products precisely according to plan because it is crucial for the customer to have their home or office ready for use as soon as possible.

Laminate floors are built by compressing composite wood or High-Density Fiberboards (HDF) into planks that are then designed to lock into each other and form the flooring of your house. The compression process makes Laminate floors look and feel like natural wood without actually using real wood. D&R flooring works with some of the best brands in North America to provide the best floors for their customers. One of the biggest names in the industry that also partners with D&R Floorings is Floortek.

Engineered wood is also a highly requested product in the flooring industry, and D&R floorings offer only the best of the best. Engineered Wood or Hardwood is the closest thing to classic hardwood floorings. However, classic Hardwood isn't much recommended anymore, considering the fragile nature of wood when exposed to water or insects, or even pets. In addition, traditional hardwood floorings tend to be challenging to repair and replace, which is why engineered Hardwood is a fan favorite.

Engineered hardwood floorings have eliminated all the drawbacks of classic hardwood flooring, giving it a long-lasting life and toughness towards external hazards that could cause it to break and fail. In addition, the protective layers surrounding every plank help the flooring withstand harsh conditions, while the locking systems incorporated into every plank help installers remove and replace damaged ones, making the repair process easy and cost-efficient.

D&R flooring has been a very successful company considering their many repeat customers who have trusted the flooring company many times. They are quick, efficient, cost-effective, and most importantly, they deliver on all their promises. D&R flooring is located in Langley in the state of British Columbia, Canada. So if you live close to Langley or anywhere in Canada, be sure to look them up, and if you are thinking about remodeling, we can't urge you enough to choose D&R floorings to help you along the way. Plus, if you live anywhere in the world and are looking for information on types of floorings, and everything you need to know about remodeling, check out their website, which is full of helpful content that will guide you along the way.

This article is an advertisement and Mehr News Agency has no opinion on its content.