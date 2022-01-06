  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 6, 2022, 2:24 PM

In fear of Resistance groups:

US military evacuates al-Tanf base in southern Syria

US military evacuates al-Tanf base in southern Syria

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – In the wake of the recent anti-American operations by Resistance groups in Iraq and Syria, the US military has temporarily evacuated the al-Tanf base in southern Syria and transferred its equipment and forces to Jordan.

Coinciding with the second anniversary of the martyrdom of the victorious commanders, General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the Resistance groups reaffirmed their determination to attack the bases of the American occupiers in Syria.

This prompted US forces to temporarily evacuate the al-Tanf base in southern Syria and transfer its equipment and forces to Jordan.

The Americans were informed of the possibility of the attack on the al-Tanf base on the second martyrdom anniversary of the anti-terror commanders.

The temporary evacuation of the base, one of the largest and most important US bases in the region, indicates that the United States is well aware of the power of Resistance groups.

RHM/5393469

News Code 182603
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182603/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News