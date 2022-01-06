US military evacuates al-Tanf base in southern Syria

Coinciding with the second anniversary of the martyrdom of the victorious commanders, General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the Resistance groups reaffirmed their determination to attack the bases of the American occupiers in Syria.

This prompted US forces to temporarily evacuate the al-Tanf base in southern Syria and transfer its equipment and forces to Jordan.

The Americans were informed of the possibility of the attack on the al-Tanf base on the second martyrdom anniversary of the anti-terror commanders.

The temporary evacuation of the base, one of the largest and most important US bases in the region, indicates that the United States is well aware of the power of Resistance groups.

