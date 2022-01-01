  1. Politics
Jan 1, 2022, 6:30 PM

Venezuela can hit Miami with Iranian-made drones: think tank

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – A Zionist think tank claimed that Iran has supplied Venezuela with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that can reach Miami.

The Alma Research and Education Center report said the UAVs can gather intelligence and strike surface or air targets, including by "conducting a suicide explosive attack."

Sharing them with Venezuela, an anti-American ally about 2,000 kilometers from Miami, may be intended to make America "think twice" before any military action against Iran.

"Even if they do not actually act from it, in Iran’s strategic view, merely having a presence there is a threat to the US," the Alma Center's Maj. Tal Beeri wrote.

Earlier, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called the purchase of missiles from Iran a “good idea", instructing defense minister to follow up on the issue.

