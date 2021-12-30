  1. Politics
Pres. Raeisi arrives in Qom province

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Following a series of provincial visits since the new government’s incumbency, President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi in his 13th provincial tour visited Qom province at the head of a high-ranking delegation on Thursday.

Accompanied by members of his Cabinet, President Raeisi, arrived in religious city of Qom on Thursday morning for a two-day visit and was welcomed by the governor general of Qom province, trusteeship of Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH) and superintendent of Jamkaran Mosque and clergymen of this province.

Upon his arrival to Qom province, President Raeisi noted that he and his ministers are going to hold several meetings with local authorities in order to get informed about the problems and issues that people are facing in the province and to provide some solutions for these issues.

