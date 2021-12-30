Pres. Raeisi arrives in Qom province

Accompanied by members of his Cabinet, President Raeisi, arrived in religious city of Qom on Thursday morning for a two-day visit and was welcomed by the governor general of Qom province, trusteeship of Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH) and superintendent of Jamkaran Mosque and clergymen of this province.

Upon his arrival to Qom province, President Raeisi noted that he and his ministers are going to hold several meetings with local authorities in order to get informed about the problems and issues that people are facing in the province and to provide some solutions for these issues.

