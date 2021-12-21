"One country, two systems" escorts Hong Kong democracy

This is the first LegCo election since the central government reformed the HKSAR's electoral system and it is of milestone significance to the implementation of the principle of “patriots administering Hong Kong”. Over one million voters in Hong Kong crush campaigns of lies and smears. This Legco election is fair, equitable, open, secure and clean, and the democratic rights of voters are fully respected and protected, demonstrating the broad representation, political inclusiveness, balanced participation and fair competition of the new electoral system of the HKSAR. It is a successful practice of the HKSAR's electoral system.

On Monday, China's State Council Information Office issued a white paper titled "Hong Kong: Democratic Progress Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems". As the development of democracy in Hong Kong is at a critical juncture, the white paper presented a comprehensive review of the origin and development of democracy in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the positive attitude and the principles of the central government to push forward the democracy of Hong Kong, as well as the bright future of the development of democracy in Hong Kong.

In the middle of the 18th century, Britain exercised a typical colonial rule over Hong Kong. A governor was appointed to rule on behalf of Britain without the people of Hong Kong ever being consulted. Local Chinese were long excluded from governance bodies and were denied participation in Hong Kong’s governance. After the return to China in 1997, Hong Kong has been included in the national govern system. The Basic Law is the constitutional document of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. It enshrines within a legal document the important concepts of One Country, Two Systems, "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy, which chart a course for the development of democracy of Hong Kong. China’s state and political systems determined that Hong Kong would establish a system of democracy after it’s return to China. The Chinese government remains committed to developing democracy in the HKSAR. The Constitution and the Basic Law together create the constitutional foundation underpinning the HKSAR. The CPC and the Chinese government designed, created, safeguarded and advanced Hong Kong’s system of democracy. The establishment of democratic institutions and the exercise of democracy in Hong Kong would not have been possible had China not resumed the exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong. It would not have been possible without the deep concern of the CPC and the Chinese government for the people of Hong Kong, and without their commitment to the principle of One Country, Two Systems.

The instigators of the disorder have been challenging the authority of the Constitution and the Basic Law, with the goal of seizing power in Hong Kong in recent years. These anti-China agitators openly challenge the One Country, Two Systems principle, the constitutional order, and the rule of law in Hong Kong. They carry out activities detrimental to China’s national security and Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability, in an attempt to derail the development of democracy in the region. This has had a serious impact on the social environment and on progress towards democracy. Some Western countries, including the US and the UK, smeared the new electoral system by holding the so-called “Summit for Democracy” and releasing the “six-monthly report on Hong Kong” and incited anti-China elements to disrupt the electoral order during the election, and discredited the election results. It gravely interferes with the orderly development of democracy in Hong Kong and severely tramples the democratic rights of Hong Kong people. What they did further exposed their intention of disrupting Hong Kong and using Hong Kong to contain China. All this demonstrates that the agitators in Hong Kong and the external groups behind them must be held to account for impeding its progress towards democracy.

To give full expression to the principle of Hong Kong patriots governing Hong Kong, close the loopholes in the previous electoral system, improve democracy in Hong Kong and promote good governance, the central government took a series of decisive measures like enforcing the Hong Kong National Security Law, improving the electoral system and formulating rules for Hong Kong public servants to take the oath of office that addressed both the symptoms and root causes of the unrest, restored order and brought Hong Kong and democracy back on track. By giving the approval to amend the election methods for the chief executive and the legislative council, setting a timetable for universal suffrage and drawing up a roadmap for electing the chief executive by universal suffrage, its people have gained much greater access to political participation and enjoy more democratic rights than ever before. Democracy in Hong Kong is flourishing.

With more than 20 years of experience, the CPC and the Chinese government have gained a deeper and clearer understanding of how to develop democracy in accordance with the policy of One Country, Two Systems and in line with the realities in Hong Kong. We will continue to take more solid steps to advance democracy in the right direction with greater confidence. With the Hong Kong National Security Law coming into force and the principle of Hong Kong patriots governing Hong Kong further strengthened, the people’s rights and freedom have been better protected. It will further the orderly progress of democracy in Hong Kong, improve the governance capability, and benefit all local residents.

Under the pretext of so-called democracy and human rights, some US politicians have turned a blind eye to the basic facts in Hong Kong and the expectations of the people there, They could not care less about the long-term stability and security in the Chinese metropolis. What they seek is to create more disruptions in Hong Kong. Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong and its affairs are purely China's internal affairs. Those attempts to mess up Hong Kong and contain China's development will never succeed.

Chang Hua is China's ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran