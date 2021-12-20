Iran, Iraq’s physical education colleges to develop coop.

On the third day of his trip to Iraq, Seyed-Reza Salehi Amiri, President of Iran's Olympics Committee visited several sports centers in Iraq.

During the visits, Salehi Amiri visited Iraq’s Physical Education college and stressed the valuable position of Physical Education colleges in Iran with the presence of veterans, champions and elite instructors.

He also invited the head of Iraq’s Physical Education college to visit Iran to further develop cooperation and exchange experiences with various Iranian Physical Education colleges.

Salehi Amiri met and held talks with Raad Hammoudi, president of the Iraqi National Olympic Committee on Sunday and signed a MoU on Sports cooperation.

The MoU includes 4 fields which include holding joint training camps, exchanging coaches and athletes, holding training courses in the two countries and providing tripartite cooperation between sports federations.

