  1. Video
Feb 19, 2022, 2:00 AM

VIDEO: Wildlife of Ghamsar and Barzak Protected Area

VIDEO: Wildlife of Ghamsar and Barzak Protected Area

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Located in the southwest of Kashan, Ghamsar and Barzok Protected Area is one of the most pristine protected areas in Iran and has a wide range of wildlife.

Download 34 MB

Ghamsar and Barzak Protected Area cover an area of 60,000 hectares, the major part is mountainous, and the other part includes vast plains. This area has a variety of vegetation and due to its cold climate; plants such as Artemisia, Astragalus and Acanthophyllum constitute the major vegetation in the region.

Ghamsar and Barzok Protected Area is a habitat for wild sheep, wild goats and other types of wild animals. With an area of 92000 ha, it is located at the east of Ardestan. It was designated a Hunting-Prohibited area in 2002 and in 2009 promoted to the protected area.

News Code 184030
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184030/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    Most Viewed