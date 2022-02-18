VIDEO: Wildlife of Ghamsar and Barzak Protected Area

Ghamsar and Barzak Protected Area cover an area of 60,000 hectares, the major part is mountainous, and the other part includes vast plains. This area has a variety of vegetation and due to its cold climate; plants such as Artemisia, Astragalus and Acanthophyllum constitute the major vegetation in the region.

Ghamsar and Barzok Protected Area is a habitat for wild sheep, wild goats and other types of wild animals. With an area of 92000 ha, it is located at the east of Ardestan. It was designated a Hunting-Prohibited area in 2002 and in 2009 promoted to the protected area.