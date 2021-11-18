Bushehr coastal areas hosting migratory birds

TEHRAN, Nov. 18 (MNA) – Migratory birds have started their wintering trip to coastal areas of southern Bushehr province.

Bushehr province is a suitable habitat for migratory birds, due to having the largest coastline with the Persian Gulf, pristine and uninhabited islands, a variety of aquatic plants, and food availability.

More than 120 species from about 20 families of wintering birds have been identified and observed in the province, such as terms, geese, storks, pelicans, sandpipers, cranes, flamingos, herons, large white-headed gulls, and cormorants.