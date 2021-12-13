Envoy reacts to misunderstanding of his words on Vienna talks

"Many diplomats don’t like to give interviews in order to be on the safe side. Probably they are right.", Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna said in his Twitter account.

Criticizing reporters' misunderstanding of his remarks, Mikhail Ulyanov added, "This evening I was in rush but provided comments to journalists at their request. I was misinterpreted. Be aware that I assessed positively, not negatively the position of Iran."

Some opposition media outlets claimed on Sunday that Iran had misinterpreted last week's sanction removal talks in Vienna.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Ulyanov spoke about the atmosphere of the talks, saying, "The #ViennaTalks are underway. A number of meetings in various formats are planned for today. Numerous outstanding issues still remain on the agenda but now, after the break last week, they are addressed properly in accordance with norms and rules of multilateral diplomacy."

