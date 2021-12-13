Iran, European Commission to develop a 7-year plan

Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism’s board of directors met and held talks with experts of European Commission Directorate-General for International Partnerships in Golestan Palace in Tehran.

Also, some managers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the meeting held on Sunday. The meeting mainly focused on Iran-European commission cooperation in the field of tripartite missions of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ms Sarah Rinaldi. Head of Unit European Union at European Commission Directorate-General for International Partnerships said, given Iran’s massive potentials in the field of tourism, historical monuments and handicrafts, it is certainly possible to expand cooperation between Iran and Europe.

A seven-year cooperation plan between Iran and the European Union will be developed next week, Rinaldi said, adding that the seven-year strategy covers a variety of topics, one of which is cooperation in the field of cultural heritage, which certainly is an important part of the plan.

She added that the plan includes helping tourism management, raising global knowledge of Iran, supporting the field of cultural heritage, creating dialogue channels between Iranian handicraft artists and the European Union and etc.

She further described the projects presented by Iran in the meeting as excellent. Rinaldi further noted that the investment in this regard is the responsibility of the private sectors which will be definitely supported by the European Commission.

