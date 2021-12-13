Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 12

Arman-e Melli:

Leader: Elaborate facts to eliminate possibility of distortion

Asia:

Exports of livestock to be started soon

Aftab:

Top negotiator says optimistic on Vienna results

Leader stresses elaboration of facts to prevent enemy's distortion

Ebtekar:

Gen. Hajizadeh: West cannot do a damn thing against Iran in military areas

Govt. spox.: Iranian nation expecting Canada to extradite embezzlers

Etela'at:

Bagher Kani says optimistic on agreement of Vienna talks

Leader says place of oppressor, oppressed must not be changed

Iran:

Vienna talks to resume based on drafts presented by Iran

Kayhan:

President presents budget bill to parliament

Leader: Suffering of Iranian nation delights arrogant powers

RHM/