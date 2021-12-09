  1. World
Dec 9, 2021, 4:55 PM

Fire breaks out in hospital in Iraq's Karbala

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – Media sources reported on Thursday afternoon that a fire broke out in a hospital in Karbala.

The fire broke out at its intensive care unit of Karbala's Al Hindiya General Hospital, NRT reported.

According to the report, the fire and the smoke led to suffocation in some patients admitted to the hospital.

No further details have been released about the incident or the possible casualties of the fire.

Local officials in Karbala province have not yet commented on the incident or the cause of the fire.

Last July, a massive fire engulfed the coronavirus isolation ward of Imam Al-Hussein hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah, killing at least 120 people. 

