  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Dec 17, 2021, 3:31 PM

Dozens feared dead in building fire in Japan’s Osaka: report

Dozens feared dead in building fire in Japan’s Osaka: report

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – Dozens of people are feared dead after a blaze at a commercial building in western Japan on Friday.

The fire broke out on the fourth or fifth floor of an eight-story building in a shopping and entertainment area in the city of Osaka on Friday, NHK said.

A total of 28 people were “severely injured”, it said, with “most of them without vital signs.”

An official at Osaka city’s fire department told Reuters that 27 people were in cardiopulmonary arrest, the term used in Japan before a death is officially confirmed.

TV Asahi said nine people have been confirmed dead, Al Jazeera reported. 

The fire was reported shortly after the clinic opened for business at 10am (0100 GMT) and was mostly extinguished within 30 minutes, NHK reported.

Videos broadcast on the network showed smoke pouring out of the building’s fourth floor windows, where a psychiatry clinic is located, and at the roof of the building.

Police sources told Kyodo News they are investigating suspected arson, including reports that a man started a fire in the building.

MA/PR

News Code 181869
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181869/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News