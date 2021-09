The accident took place on Friday at 14:30 local time (12:30 GMT) at Dijon-Darois Airport in the Cote-d'Or department, the “Bien Public” newspaper reported on Friday. The plane was flying from Nancy and crashed on landing.

The three men, who were aboard, died in the crash, the rescue teams said. Weather conditions are named to be a possible cause of the accident, Sputnik news agency reported.

The investigation into it has been launched by law enforcement agencies.

