Defense system in sky of Natanz region tested

Following an explosion in the sky of Badroud in Natanz area, informed sources said to Fars News agency that the shooting was aimed at testing the rapid response of defense systems deployed in the area in accordance with the scheduled training exercises to confront possible attacks.

The missile exploded in the sky, guided by an air defense site in the area.

Local sources in Badroud in the Natanz County in Central Esfahan Province said they have heard a big explosion hours ago on Saturday.

ZZ/FNA14000913000899