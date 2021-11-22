US pressures aim to reduce Iran-Venezuela regional influence

A parliamentary delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran has traveled to Venezuela to observe the local elections, which were held on Sunday. The delegation consists of Abbas Moghtadaei, Ali Haddadi and Qassem Saedi met with the head of the National Electoral Council of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Caracas.

In the meeting, the parliamentary delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran described the importance of holding local and municipal elections in Venezuela as a positive trend, saying that the votes will have an important impact on regional stability and security.

The Iranian parliamentary delegation further stressed the need to use the existing potentials of the two nations to promote and expand bilateral cooperation.

The delegation considered the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Venezuela in maintaining and promoting the stability of their regions as effective and described the political pressures from Western countries, including the United States, on those two countries as aimed at reducing their regional influence.

The Iranian lawmakers further stressed the need to strengthen bilateral parliamentary cooperation and use the potentials to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Also in the meeting, the head of the National Electoral Council of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Caracas presented a detailed report on the Sunday election in his country.

