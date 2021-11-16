Proposed min. fails to secure vote of confidence in Parl.

Lawmakers at the Iranian Parliament did not vote in favor of the proposed Minister of Education Massoud Fayyazi, with garnering 140 votes against.

In the course of reviewing the qualification of the proposed Minister of Education, after President Raeisi’s defense for the proposed Minister of Education and speeches delivered by pros and cons of the proposed minister, and remarks of the proposed Minister of Education, parliamentarians did not give a vote of confidence to Fayyazi for the post of minister of education with 115 votes in favor and 140 against votes.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, "I ask President Raeisi to introduce the next option for the Ministry of Education to the Parliament on an appropriate date."

MA/5353100