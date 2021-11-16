  1. Politics
Nov 16, 2021, 12:02 PM

Xi, Biden discuss bilateral ties, regional issues, Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – According to the statement issued by the White House, US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed bilateral relations, regional issues, and Iran.

US President Joe Biden met virtually on November 15 with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). 

According to the statement released by the White House, during the meeting, the two presidents discussed the complex nature of relations between their two countries and the importance of managing competition responsibly. 

Biden and Xi also exchanged views on key regional challenges, including DPRK, Afghanistan, and Iran, the statement added,  saying that they also discussed ways for the two sides to continue discussions on a number of areas, with Biden underscoring the importance of substantive and concrete conversations.

Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
