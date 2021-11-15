Iran envoy to hold talks with Taliban on latest developments

Embassy of Iran in Kabul in its Twitter account on Sunday night announced that Iranian President's special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi is scheduled to travel to Kabul on Monday to discuss with the senior Taliban officials various issues including regional developments, refugees, humanitarian aid, the formation of an inclusive government, and especially economic issues in the country.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh in his weekly press conference announced the visit of Kazemi Qomi to Afghanistan.

In a decree on October 17, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi appointed ‘Hassan Kazemi Qomi’ as a special envoy of the president for Afghanistan Affairs.

