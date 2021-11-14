Afghan journalist killed in Kabul minibus bomb blast

A bomb attack on a minivan in a Shia neighborhood of Kabul has killed a well-known Afghan television journalist, according to an Afghan media watchdog and the journalist's wife.

“Unfortunately we lost another reporter,” the Afghan Journalists Centre tweeted hours after the blast, saying Hamid Seighani, who worked for the Ariana television network, had died in the blast.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's main spokesman, said the blast caused a fire in Dasht-e Barchi. He said at least one civilian was killed. Mujahid said an investigation by the Taliban was underway.

There was no confirmation of casualty numbers from hospital workers and no immediate claim of responsibility.

