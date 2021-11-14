  1. World
Afghan journalist killed in Kabul minibus bomb blast

TEHRAN, Nov. 14 (MNA) – According to media reports, a well-known Afghan journalist was killed and at least four other people injured Saturday when a suspected bomb destroyed a minibus near a Taliban checkpoint in Kabul.

A bomb attack on a minivan in a Shia neighborhood of Kabul has killed a well-known Afghan television journalist, according to an Afghan media watchdog and the journalist's wife.

“Unfortunately we lost another reporter,” the Afghan Journalists Centre tweeted hours after the blast, saying Hamid Seighani, who worked for the Ariana television network, had died in the blast.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's main spokesman, said the blast caused a fire in Dasht-e Barchi. He said at least one civilian was killed. Mujahid said an investigation by the Taliban was underway.

There was no confirmation of casualty numbers from hospital workers and no immediate claim of responsibility.

