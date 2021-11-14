  1. Politics
Nov 14, 2021, 1:30 PM

Russia might help Turkey to create 5th-generation fighter jet

Russia might help Turkey to create 5th-generation fighter jet

TEHRAN, Nov. 14 (MNA) – Moscow is in talks with Ankara about assistance in developing a fifth-generation fighter aircraft, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev said on Sunday.

"Russia has repeatedly expressed readiness to render assistance to the Republic of Turkey [in developing a fifth-generation fighter aircraft], and now we are negotiating this project," Shugayev said at the Dubai Airshow exhibition, Sputnik reported.

In October, Ankara said that the US offered Turkey to purchase F-16 jets after it was excluded from the F-35 supply program.

In April, the United States reportedly sent an official notification to Turkey about its exclusion from the production program of the latest F-35 fighter jets due to Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system.

Meanwhile, Alexander Mikheev, the director-general of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, has said that Russia and Turkey have yet to sign the contract for supplies of the second division of S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems, but defense industry cooperation with Ankara is developing. He noted that Rosoboronexport implemented the first contract for supplies of the S-400s without any complaints from Turkey.

ZZ/PR

News Code 180686
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180686/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News