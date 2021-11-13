US B-52 sustains significant damage after wing strikes fence

The bomber, also known as the Stratofortress, was being positioned in order to be put on display when the driver of a tow misjudged the distance between the plane's right wing and a metal perimeter fence, Daily Mail reported.

The fence appeared to have penetrated through the skin of the aircraft and punctured the right wing leaving a significant amount of structural damage and its starboard fuel tank on display.

'While positioning the aircraft for static display on the site, the aircraft collided with the fence directly in front of the MXG [maintenance] building,' a statement from the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron explains.

'No personnel were reported injured. All pieces were recovered from the fence and the aircraft and there is significant damage to the right wing tip and the leading edge wing outboard of the right external tank.'

Offices working in Barksdale's public affairs department confirmed to The War Zone that an incident had occurred on the base.

