Iranian short film “Tide” goes to India’s Jaipur FilmFest.

In its international presence,' Tide' will take part in the 14th edition of the Jaipur International Film Festival in India.

Previously, the short film has won the best short film award of the Independent Short Awards in Lose Angeles. It had been also one of the finalists of Turkey’s AMERTA ART International Film Festival.

Nima Zeyn-al-Abedini and Sahar Roosta are the cast members of the short film.

The Jaipur International Film Festival, the world's fastest-growing film festival, is held every year in January or February in Jaipur, India. Launched in January 2009, Jaipur International Film Festival -JIFF became established in organizing world film festivals every year in Rajasthan.

The purpose of this film festival is to promote new movie makers, exchange of knowledge, information, ideas & culture between India & other nations in the context of their social and cultural ethos. JIFF also promotes friendship and co-operation among people of the world through the medium of films & documentaries.

