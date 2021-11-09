VP says Iran determined to ensure removal of sanctions

Speaking in a meeting of the Iran Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, the Iranian vice president for economic affairs said that there are lots of un-discovered potentialities in the country which can be used in line with the prosperity of the country.

Rezaei said that the solution to the economic problems in the country is reliance on the people's power and opening the way for people's based solutions.

"The government and entrepreneurs of our country should join hands so that Iran does not have more than the current economic problems," he added.

"We are determined to make sure that the domestic and foreign sanctions are lifted," the vice-president said.

He added that the 13th administration in Iran will try to open up the trade space in a bid to bring inflation under control through proper planning.

