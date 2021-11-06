International flights cross Iranian airspace increase by 60%

According to the statistics released by the Iran Airports Company (IAC) during the first 6 months of the Iranian year 1400 (Mar. 22-Sep. 22), 65,939 flight sorties have been registered crossing the Iranian sky.

This is while during the same period in the last Iranian calendar year, 1399 (Mar. 22, 2020 – Sep. 22, 2020) that number stood at 41,025 flights which showed 60.7% growth this year.

The number of flights crossing Iranian airspace registered during September increased by 17.2% as compared to the month before, the IAC report said.

One of the reasons for the increase in the number of flights sorties in Iranian airspace during the removal of flight risk warning from Iran airspace by the European Union's Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) late last month.

The EASA's risk warning on the Iranian sky ended on October 30 and was not extended anymore.

