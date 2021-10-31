  1. World
India eager to expand trade relations with Iran: envoy

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – Sting that India and Iran can be strategic partners in the region and the world, the Indian envoy to Tehran said that his country is interested in continuing its trade relations with Iran as much as possible.

Iran and India, as two great civilizations in Asia, enjoy long-standing historical and economic relations, and their trade relations, especially by sea, have continued from the distant past to the present day, the new Ambassador of India to Iran said.

Gaddam Dharmendra made the remarks during a visit to different parts of Shahid Rajaee Port located on the north shores of the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran.

The strategic location of Shahid Rajaee Port can strengthen international transit between the North-South Corridor, the Indian envoy said.

Economically speaking, India and Iran can be strategic partners in the region and the world, he also said.

"We want to continue our trade relations with Iran as much as possible", the Indian envoy stressed in the end.

