Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on October 20

Ebtekar:
President in Intl. Conference on Islamic Unity: Islamic awakening must not be stopped
Admiral Sayyari: Army ready to confront any enemy threats
Etela'at:
UN: US medicine sanctions on Iran violation of human rights
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
35th International Islamic Unity Conference kicks off in Tehran
Kayhan:
Nasrullah to Zionist Regime: Hezbollah has 100,000 fighters ready to confront Israel
President urges religious scholars to push for Muslim unity
UN: 10,000 children killed or maimed in Saudi-led Yemen war
RHM/
Your Comment