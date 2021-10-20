  1. Politics
Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on October 20

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, October 20.

Ebtekar:

President in Intl. Conference on Islamic Unity: Islamic awakening must not be stopped

Admiral Sayyari: Army ready to confront any enemy threats

Etela'at:

UN: US medicine sanctions on Iran violation of human rights 

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

35th International Islamic Unity Conference kicks off in Tehran

Kayhan:

Nasrullah to Zionist Regime: Hezbollah has 100,000 fighters ready to confront Israel

President urges religious scholars to push for Muslim unity

UN: 10,000 children killed or maimed in Saudi-led Yemen war

