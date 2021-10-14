Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on October 14

Etela'at:
Majid, Dezful air defense systems destroy ther targets in war game
New wave of Covid-19 on the way, experts warn
Iran:
New defense systems unveiled in 'Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400' military exercise
Javan:
Majid, Dezful air defense systems unveiled
Iran's sky safe with locally manufactured air defense systems
Kayhan:
Multi-Layered Anti-Missile Defenses test-fired
Grossi shows green light to terrorists to sabotage Iran nuclear sites
Armane Melli:
Has Ali Larijani resigned from chairing China's file?
Aftab-e Yazd:
Is West Asia Geopolitics changing?
Hamshahri:
Lower inflation rate on the way, economists say
Iran-e Varzeshi:
Persepolis FC waited for hours at Tehran Mehrabad airport
