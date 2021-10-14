  1. Politics
Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on October 14

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, October 14.

Etela'at:

Majid, Dezful air defense systems destroy ther targets in war game

New wave of Covid-19 on the way, experts warn

Iran:

New defense systems unveiled in 'Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400' military exercise

Javan:

Majid, Dezful air defense systems unveiled

Iran's sky safe with locally manufactured air defense systems

Kayhan:

Multi-Layered Anti-Missile Defenses test-fired

Grossi shows green light to terrorists to sabotage Iran nuclear sites

Armane Melli:

Has Ali Larijani resigned from chairing China's file?

Aftab-e Yazd:

Is West Asia Geopolitics changing?

Hamshahri:

Lower inflation rate on the way, economists say

Iran-e Varzeshi:

Persepolis FC waited for hours at Tehran Mehrabad airport

