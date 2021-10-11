Iranian lawmakers arrive in Pakistan to discuss parl. coop.

Chaired by Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group at the invitation of Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group chaired by Syed Naveed Qamar, arrived in Islamabad to exchange views on strengthening parliamentary relations and solidifying cooperation between the two countries.

Upon the arrival of the Iranian parliamentary delegation at Islamabad Airport, they were welcomed by the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan and Sardar Nasrullah Khan Darshak, Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, at Islamabad International Airport.

The members of the Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group are scheduled to meet with the Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate of Pakistan, their counterpart in the Pakistan-Iran Friendship Group in the Pakistani Parliament, as well as some government officials.

The Iranian parliamentary delegation is also scheduled to travel to the southern Pakistani city of Karachi to meet with officials and parliamentary government officials of that state.

