Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 15

All prisoners in Iran vaccinated against COVID-19
Aftab-e Yazd:
Raeisi in Tajikistan, Putin in quarantine
Delay in negotiations has no benefit for Iran: expert
Ebtekar:
Raeisi, Putin discuss JCPOA in phone call
Iran, Saudi Arabia in path of de-escalation
Ghalibaf: No new information has been given to IAEA
Ettela’at:
Nasrallah thanks Leader, Iran’s government for supporting Lebanon
17-year-olds to get vaccinated as of next week
Iran’s approach toward Afghanistan is formation of inclusive government: Amir-Abdollahian
Iran:
Unofficial daily Bitcoin trading in Iran at $40 million
Javan:
Basij developing games for 32 million gamers
Nasrallah: We received Iranian fuel by deterrence equation
Kayhan:
US Intelligence Community: If sanctions are not reduced, Iran will build heavy water reactor
US in no position to threaten Iran in intl. waters: Rear Admiral Kaviani
