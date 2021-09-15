Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 15

Asia:

All prisoners in Iran vaccinated against COVID-19

Aftab-e Yazd:

Raeisi in Tajikistan, Putin in quarantine

Delay in negotiations has no benefit for Iran: expert

Ebtekar:

Raeisi, Putin discuss JCPOA in phone call

Iran, Saudi Arabia in path of de-escalation

Ghalibaf: No new information has been given to IAEA

Ettela’at:

Nasrallah thanks Leader, Iran’s government for supporting Lebanon

17-year-olds to get vaccinated as of next week

Iran’s approach toward Afghanistan is formation of inclusive government: Amir-Abdollahian

Iran:

Unofficial daily Bitcoin trading in Iran at $40 million

Javan:

Basij developing games for 32 million gamers

Nasrallah: We received Iranian fuel by deterrence equation

Kayhan:

US Intelligence Community: If sanctions are not reduced, Iran will build heavy water reactor

US in no position to threaten Iran in intl. waters: Rear Admiral Kaviani

