No casualties reported in Quchan quake, while homes damaged

Mohesen Nejat, Head of Crisis Management in the Khorasan Razavi Province in northeast Iran told reporters on Monday that his morning's 5.2-magnitude quake in Quchan County has damaged buildings in as many as 42 villages in the province.

Nejat said that the quake caused cracks in the walls of buildings in rural areas, adding that 10 rescue and search teams have been dispatched to the area.

Meanwhile, the head of the Khorasan Razavi Province Crisis Management reported no casualties as a result of the quake, while other sources say that at least 10 people have been injured in the quake.

The authority further said that the infrastructure facilities like water, gas pipes, and electricity were not damaged in the quake.

The magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Quchan this morning at around 08:32 am Tehran local time (0402 GMT).

