Trump WH tried to play down US injuries in Ain Assad attack

Donald Trump’s White House asked the Pentagon to play down and delay reports of brain injuries suffered by US troops from an Iranian missile attack on a US airbase in Iraq last year, the Guardian newspaper cited an interview with the former defense spokeswoman at the White House Alyssa Farah as saying.

Alyssa Farah said she was pressured to delay reporting of injuries to more than 100 US troops in Iraq from attack avenging the martyrdom of the top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Alyssa Farah said she fended off the pressure from the White House, which came after Trump had first claimed there had been no casualties and then dismissed the injuries as “headaches” and “not very serious”.

More than 100 US troops were ultimately diagnosed as having suffered traumatic brain injuries in the missile attack on two bases in Iraq housing US troops on 8 January 2020, launched by Tehran in retaliation for the US assassinating of martyr Soleimani five days earlier.

Guardian said that roughly 80% of the American casualties from the missile attack were able to return to duty within days, but dozens had to be evacuated to Germany and then the US for treatment.

KI/PR