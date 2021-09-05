  1. Politics
Sep 5, 2021, 11:13 AM

Baradar promises to form inclusive’ Afghan gov.

Baradar promises to form inclusive’ Afghan gov.

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Emphasizing that the future government of Afghanistan will be inclusive and will provide security to this country, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar announced that the group is in the process of forming a government.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the Taliban’s political office, has told Al Jazeera the group is in the process of forming an inclusive government following its lightning takeover of the country last month.

“I assure the people that we strive to improve their living conditions and that the government will be responsible to everyone and will provide security because it is necessary for economic development, not just in Afghanistan but in the whole world,” he said in the capital, Kabul.

Baradar added security was necessary to kick-start major economic projects in the country.

“If we are able to provide security, we will overcome other problems, and from here the wheel of progress and advancement will begin,” he said, adding that no effort will be spared to reach these goals.

RHM/PR

News Code 178253
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178253/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 17 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News