Major General Hassan Firouzabadi, a top military adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution passed away on Friday in his 70s.

Firouzabadi was an Iranian ophthalmologist, military officer, and member of the Expediency Discernment Council.

He served as the Chief-of-Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces –the most senior military authority in Iran– from 1989 to 2016. After that, he was a senior military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

RHM/5295708