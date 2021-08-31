Legal process over Gen. Soleimani assassination continues

The newly appointed spokesman of the Iranian judiciary Zabihullah Khodaeian said during a press conference on Tuesday that the legal process over Lt. General Soleimani assassination continues.

It is worth mentioning earlier this year Iran filed a lawsuit against 47 other American officials identified as playing a role in the assassination of the former commander of the IRGC Quds Force Qassem Soleimani, asking Interpol to arrest them and bring them to justice.

During the press conference, the new Judiciary spokesman Khodaeian said that Iran and Iraq Judicial officials signed a memorandum of understanding last year to cooperate on the following up on prosecuting and punishing those responsible for the assassination.

The spokesman said that about the 45 American authorities and their Iraqi accomplices are pursued and the international bodies have been asked to sue them and send warrants to their addresses.

He added that there is a lot of concrete evidence to punish and bring these people to justice, noting that Iraq has had necessary cooperation with Iran in this regard.

