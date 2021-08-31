Home-made Mersad-16 missile system tested successfully

The Mersad-16 missile system is completely indigenous and enjoys new technologies to counter electronic warfare and simultaneously engage with several hostile targets, Brigadier General Mohammad Khoshghalb, Deputy Chief of Operations of the Army Air Defense said.

The Mersad-16 system is able to counter high-speed targets at low altitudes, such as various types of cruise missiles, he also said.

According to him, this missile system is able to detect and take action against enemy targets at any flight altitude at the moment.

The tactical or moving of all parts of the system by being installed on a truck, the use of new Iranian radars (Hafez and Najm-804), the use of a launcher or a box launcher, and the use of a new Shalamcheh missile called 'Shalamcheh 2', can be named among the differences between the Mersad-16 system and its previous generations.

