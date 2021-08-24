S. Arabia, Russia sign deal to develop joint military coop.

“I signed an agreement today with the Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Colonel General Alexander Fomin between the Kingdom and the Russian Federation aimed at developing joint military cooperation between the two countries,” Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman tweeted.

Prince Khalid met with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu earlier in the day to “explore ways to strengthen the military and defense cooperation” between the two countries, Saudi media reported.

“We discussed our common endeavor to preserve stability and security in the region, and reviewed shared challenges facing our countries,” he added.

KI/PR