Dep. Defense Min. visits Iran pavilion in Moocow

On the sidelines of the International Military and Technical Forum Army 2021 in Moscow, Shabanian visited the cultural and artistic pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran in these competitions.

The 7th International Military and Technical Exhibition and Competition of the Russian Army 2021, with the presence of 43 countries has been held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center. The Islamic Republic of Iran is participating in these competitions for the fifth consecutive year.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran has an active presence in the exhibition by setting up a pavilion and presenting historical, cultural, religious symbols and handicrafts.

The International Military and Technical Forum Army 2021 is underway in three parts of ground, sea, and air with the participation of 16 countries.

It is worth mentioning that the first edition of this exhibition was held in 2015 with the participation of 818 companies producing Russian weapons and equipment with the presence of delegations from 38 countries.

Iran has participated in Russian competitions with 12 powerful teams, while in three parts it also hosts other countries in Iran.

ZZ/IRN84448402