3 Ashura mourners martyred, 12 injured by Nigerian police

The mourners were commemorating Ashura -- marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the Karbala tragedy.

The movement posted pictures of the bodies of the three mourners who were shot dead by the Nigerian police to refute their claim that “neither a Shia member nor anybody was killed or injured” in Sokoto on Thursday.

The mourning ceremony was largely held peacefully, but police attacked at the end when mourners were saying the closing prayer.

The movement identified those killed as Bello Muhammad Illela, Imrana Umar Yabo, and Hasan Abubakar Sokoto.

It also condemned the brutal attack on unarmed civilians.

The movement further reported that Ashura mourning processions were held in various state capitals and major towns across Nigeria without any report of the police attack on mourners, asking why such a brutal raid on mourners was carried out in Sokoto.

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria is led by Shia Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky.

